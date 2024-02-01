Three dead, five in critical condition in Boise building collapse near airport

BOISE, Idaho — Three people died and five were left in critical condition after a building under construction near the Boise, Idaho, airport collapsed Wednesday night, according to fire department officials.

“Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims,” Division Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel said in a statement late Wednesday night. “The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted.”

Three people died at the scene, and nine people were injured, officials said. Five of the injured were in critical condition late Wednesday night and were being treated in local hospitals, according to the fire department.

Authorities said the incident happened around 5:00 pm MT at a privately owned steel hangar under construction.

Emergency responders, including eight fire engines, three ladder trucks and a dozen ambulances, reported to the scene of the building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street, officials said earlier in the evening.

Upon arrival, fire crews worked to stabilize the scene. Hoists were needed to rescue some of the injured, and some of the rescues were "challenging," Hummel said at a press conference Wednesday night.

A crane at the scene was impacted, but it was unclear when or how the crane fell.

Jackson Jet Center said it was their "39,000 square-foot steel hangar under construction" that collapsed in the incident.

"Tonight, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event, especially those with loved ones on site when this tragedy occurred," the company said in a statement. "We’re immensely grateful for the rapid and professional response of Boise Fire, Boise Police and Ada County Paramedics along with the expert care of our area hospitals."

An airport official confirmed the building was on airport land but not a Boise Airport project. The airport itself was not impacted by the incident.

Hummel said everyone at the site was accounted for.

