Three banks robbed by 'Sticky Note Bandit' dressed as woman, FBI says

HOUSTON — A man dressed as a woman walked into three Texas banks this month and handed tellers sticky notes with "threatening" messages demanding cash, earning him the nickname "Sticky Note Bandit," the FBI said.

The man, who hasn't been arrested or publicly identified, left two of the Houston-area banks with undisclosed sums, the bureau's Violent Crime Task Force said in a press release.

The man allegedly entered Hancock Whitney Bank in Houston on July 5 "dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash," the FBI said. He left that branch with an undisclosed sum, the FBI says.

"No one was physically hurt during the robbery," a statement said.

The suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-8-inch Black man with a "thin to medium build," allegedly used a similar method at two Wells Fargo branches in Houston on July 11 and 13.

"During the last two robberies he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women's style sweater, black women's ballet flats, and carried a black purse," the FBI said.

He then allegedly handed to the tellers "threatening" notes demanding cash, authorities said.

During the July 11 robbery, the "teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety," the FBI said. "The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money."

He left the July 13 robbery with an undisclosed sum, the FBI said.

