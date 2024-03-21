Third man charged with murder in Kansas City parade shooting

A third man has been charged with murder in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade last month.

Terry J. Young, 20, faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday. Prosecutors have requested a $1 million bond.

Two other men, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, were previously charged with the same crimes a week after the shooting that killed Lisa Lopez- Galvan and wounded at least 25 others outside Union Station as Kansas City celebrated the Chiefs' second straight championship. Two juveniles were also charged separately in family court, and CBS News reports a third, a 15-year-old boy, was also charged Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege Young and two other suspects walked up to another group and started arguing, at which point a member of the group pulled out a firearm. Young allegedly responded by pulling out his own gun and advancing, with surveillance video showing him appearing to shoot several times. A police search of his social media reportedly showed him wearing the same backpack as the person in the video, while his cell phone date showed him to be in the area of the shooting when it occurred.

Baker claims in the statement that every person who discharged a firearm during the incident has now been charged, after great effort given the size of the surrounding crowd:

"We get complicated cases, but this case has been challenging," she said.

But Baker noted police and prosecutors have reached an important point. "Everyone we've identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody," Baker said.

Additional charges are reportedly expected to be filed.