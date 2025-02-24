Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' conviction upheld by US appeals court

NEW YORK — A U.S. appeals court has upheld the conviction of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is serving more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with false claims about her company's blood-testing technology.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld the fraud convictions, sentences and $452 million restitution order for Holmes and her second in command, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.