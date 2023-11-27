Thanksgiving travel: TSA breaks record for highest number of daily passengers

NEW YORK — This year's Thanksgiving holiday shattered travel records.

There were 2,907,378 people screened Sunday at U.S. airports -- the highest number of people to go through security on a single day ever, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The record came despite a cross-country storm that brought snow to busy Chicago O'Hare International Airport and delayed more than 900 flights at the travel hub. However, only three flights were canceled at O'Hare on Sunday.

American Airlines said it had nearly 6.5 million customers over the Thanksgiving holiday -- a record high for the airline. Sunday was American's busiest day with more than 6,100 departures.

United Airlines said it had a record high of 3.2 million travelers ahead of Thanksgiving, from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.