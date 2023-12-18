Texas man serving life sentence for sexual abuse of a child captured after escaping prison

BRAZORIA, Texas — A man serving a life sentence in Texas for continuous sexual abuse of a child was captured Monday after nearly a day on the run, law enforcement officials said.

Robert Yancy Jr., 39, was taken into custody in Matagorda County, southwest of Houston, just after 8 a.m. local time, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He will now face felony escape charges, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Yancy had been last seen on Sunday afternoon around 3:38 p.m. local time before his escape. He was in the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a release.

Matagorda County is only about 30 miles southwest of Brazoria.

Yancy was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater at the time of his escape, law enforcement had said. He was in a white 2021 Nissan Versa, license plate DNR9145, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Authorities told the public to call law enforcement and not approach the inmate if he was spotted.

Yancy was given a life sentence without parole in 2022 for continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to inmate records.

His mother, Lenor Priestle, was arrested later Sunday night on a felony warrant during a traffic stop around 8:25 p.m local time, Waco ABC affiliate KXXV reported, citing Victoria police. She has been charged with facilitating his escape, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Authorities said she was driving the white Nissan Versa.

Another man, Russell Williams, was also arrested and charged with criminal intent to escape for helping Yancy, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

ABC News' Michelle Mendez contributed to this report.

