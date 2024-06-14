Texas man charged with threatening federal agent: ‘Guns will come out'

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas man was charged with making threats to an FBI agent, according to information provided by the Justice Department on Thursday.

Timothy Muller, 43, of Fort Worth, is alleged to have called an FBI Special Agent and left a threatening voicemail, followed up by subsequent text messages threatening the agent and his family, officials said in a release.

"You can run, but you can't [expletive] hide," he allegedly said in a June 11 voicemail. "So here's how its gonna go: [T's] gonna win the re-election and then we're gonna [expletive] go through the FBI and just start throwing you…into jail. OR, you can steal another election and then guns will come out, and we'll hunt you…down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are in your own [expletive] homes."

The T refers to former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the case.

The FBI says the agent "was known to have been involved in an investigation into a laptop belonging to H.B.," who it notes was "convicted following a trial related to a 2018 firearm purchase" shortly before the call. ABC News believes H.B. is Hunter Biden.

The man was charged Thursday with interstate threatening communications and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official.

"The last thing you'll ever hear are the horrified shrieks or your widow and orphans," Muller allegedly said, according to the complaint.

The complaint also says the agent, who was involved in a high-profile investigation, received a text message on his phone shortly after the threatening voice message.

"You're going to jail – if your lucky," Muller is alleged to have written to the special agent. "But I suspect you won't be. How's the family? Safe?"

In a follow-up text, Muller allegedly continued the threatening language.

"Nobody is afraid of you [expletive]," Muller allegedly wrote. "Quite the opposite b—-. We want you so bad we can [expletive] taste it."

The FBI says it traced the number back to Muller of Fort Worth.

Muller was arrested outside of his home Thursday morning and was detained pending a hearing next week.

A lawyer for Muller didn't respond to ABC News request for comment.

