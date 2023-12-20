Texans QB C.J. Stroud reportedly expected to remain sidelined vs. Browns in key AFC showdown

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is reportedly expected to miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in a key game for both teams in the AFC playoff race.

Stroud is still dealing with concussion symptoms that have sidelined him since late in a Week 14 loss to the New York Jets and isn't expected to be cleared to play by Sunday, according to beat reporter Aaron Wilson and ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

If Stroud can't play, backup Case Keenum is expected to start in a second straight game. Keenum quarterbacked the Texans in last week's 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception his only appearance of the season.

The Texans reportedly agreed to sign free-agent quarterback Tim Boyle to their practice squad on Tuesday with Stroud's availability in doubt.

The Texas host the Browns on Sunday at 8-6 on the outside looking in at a competitive AFC playoff race. If the postseason started this week, they'd be the first team left off the AFC bracket. The 9-5 Browns are looking to stay a game ahead of a group of four 8-6 teams including the Texans in the AFC's wild-card race.

If Stroud can't go, both teams will play Sunday without their Week 1 starters. Joe Flacco is slated to start a fourth straight game for the Browns after leading Cleveland to a 2-1 record since signing midseason and taking over in Week 12. He's Cleveland's fourth starting quarterback this season with starter Deshaun Watson sidelined with a season-ending shoulder injury.