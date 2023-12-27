Texans claim ex-Bronco Kareem Jackson off waivers, add twice-suspended safety for playoff push

Kareem Jackson is Houston bound.

A day after being waived by the Denver Broncos, the veteran safety was claimed by the Texans, who announced the decision Tuesday afternoon. He'll join Texans for the last two games of the regular season as they fight for a playoff berth.

The Broncos waived Jackson on Christmas, a week after he finished serving a four-game NFL suspension for multiple illegal hits this season. The suspension was Jackson's second of the season season.

He was previously suspended for two games after his third illegal hit of the season to an opponent's head or neck, this one on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. Three snaps into his return from that suspension, Jackson delivered an illegal blow with the crown of his helmet to the facemask of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast that Kareem Jackson should’ve been penalized for this hit on Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/fP5TABQ8ha — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 20, 2023

The NFL suspended him four games after that hit, citing his "flagrant" illegal acts.

Jackson was eligible to return for Denver's Christmas Eve game against the New England Patriots, but the Broncos declined to activate him, leading to speculation that he might be released. Jackson practiced with the Broncos the week before the New England game.

Regarding Jackson's status, head coach Sean Payton told reporters leading up to the Patriots game that "we'll figure out how we're going to handle it." The Broncos waived him on Monday.

Jackson started all 69 games he played for the Broncos in four-plus seasons, including eight in 2023. A 14-year NFL veteran, he was a leading voice in the locker room and a team captain. His repeated penalties ultimately made him expendable.

In addition to his suspensions totaling six games, Jackson was flagged for illegal hits three times and ejected twice. He left Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers both concussed with blows to the head early in the season. He accumulated $89,670 in fines. Fourth-year veteran P.J. Locke took over as Denver's starting strong safety in his absence.

Jackson joins an 8-7 Texans team that's on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. If the postseason started this week, Houston would be the first team left out of the playoffs in the AFC. The Texans have a need in the secondary. They placed starting safety Jimmie Ward on injured reserve with a quad injury shortly after claiming Jackson.

The Texans face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday before their season finale against the fellow AFC South playoff hopeful Indianapolis Colts. That game could end up determining who does and doesn't make the postseason. The Texans are hoping for the return of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who's missed the last two games with a concussion suffered in Week 13 against the New York Jets.