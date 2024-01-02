National

Ten shot, two fatally, at Los Angeles New Year's warehouse party: Police

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

KABC-TV

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

LOS ANGELES — Ten people were shot, two fatally, during a New Year's party in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting occurred Monday around 1 a.m. local time at an unsanctioned warehouse party, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

Two victims died at the scene and eight others were transported to area hospitals in various conditions, police told KABC. Most of the injured victims self-transported to the hospital, police said.

No further details on the victims have been released.

A suspect remains at large, police told KABC. There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident is possibly gang-related, police told KABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!