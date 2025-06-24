Teen indicted in fatal stabbing of another student at a high school track meet in Texas

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — A teen accused of fatally stabbing another student at a high school track meet in suburban Dallas was indicted Tuesday on a murder charge, a prosecutor said.

A grand jury indicted Karmelo Anthony in the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said. Willis said the April 2 stabbing at the school stadium in Frisco “struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond.” Anthony was 17 at the time of the stabbing and has since turned 18.

“When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core,” Willis said.

Students from several high schools in the Frisco Independent School District were competing when the stabbing occurred. According to an arrest report, a witness said that when Anthony sat under the tent belonging to Metcalf's team, Metcalf told Anthony to move, and Anthony replied: “Touch me and see what happens."

Metcalf then touched Anthony, and Anthony said to punch him and see what happens, the arrest report said. A short time later, Metcalf grabbed Anthony and Anthony stabbed him with a knife, the report said.

Afterward, Anthony told an officer that he was protecting himself and that Metcalf had “put his hands on me,” according to the report.

Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, said Anthony was looking forward to his day in court.

“We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense,” Howard said.

If convicted, Anthony faces up to life in prison. He was released from jail and placed on house arrest after his bond was reduced.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.