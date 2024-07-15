Team USA gets a scare from Australia, but pulls out 98–92 exhibition win in Abu Dhabi

Perhaps the eight-hour time difference in Abu Dhabi was a factor, but Team USA had a closer game versus Australia on Monday than many would have predicted.

The Americans eventually prevailed, 98–92, but an Australian squad with several NBA players provided some impressive opposition in their exhibition matchup at Eithad Arena. Jock Landale scored 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists, while Josh Giddey tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Dyson Daniels added 14.

It was a four-point game with 30 seconds remaining, but Devin Booker put the game away with a jumper in the lane and two free throws at the end. Tyrese Haliburton also hit two clutch three-pointers to keep Australia from closing the margin to within two points or tying the score.

That salvaged a relatively sluggish offensive performance by Team USA, which seemed content to rely on its star players' talents rather than execute plays throughout the game.