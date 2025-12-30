National

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of JFK, has died

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, has died following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning," the JFK Library Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday. "She will always be in our hearts."

Schlossberg revealed in an emotional essay published last month that she was diagnosed with a "rare mutation" of acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024 after giving birth to her second child.

