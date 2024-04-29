Suzanne Morphew, mother who went missing on bike ride, died by homicide: Autopsy

SALIDA, Colo. — Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Her death was determined to have been caused by "Homicide by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication," according to the autopsy.

Butorphanol is a synthetic opioid used for severe pain while azaperone is a sedative and medetomidine is an anesthetic.

Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. No one has been arrested in the case since.

"The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement. "The investigative team assembled to work this case continues to follow the evidence and only the evidence as we seek justice for Suzanne's death."

Her body was found in September 2023 while investigators were searching in an unrelated case. Her remains were found in Moffat, Colorado, in Saguache County, about 90 minutes south of where she lived in Chaffee County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

