Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

LOS ANGELES — One of the four suspects charged in connection to the shooting death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor has pleaded guilty, a spokesperson for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office told ABC News.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted robbery and grand theft. He was not alleged to have been the one who actually shot Wactor.

He was released on $120,000 bond, and is expected to be sentenced Nov. 1.

Ahead of sentencing, the court will hear victim impact statements, the district attorney's office said.

Gutierrez could face up to four years and eight months in prison.

Wactor, 37, was fatally shot "without provocation" in the early morning hours of May 25, after he ended his shift at a bar and was walking to his car, according to police. Police said the suspects had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter."

Just before he was shot, Wactor had been with a female co-worker, and he immediately stepped in front of her to try to protect her, according to his family and friends.

"They had a mask on and they pulled out a gun," Wactor's friend, Colin Flynn, previously told ABC News. "And from what I understand, Johnny literally stood in between himself and his colleague. And the shooter just pulled the trigger and ran away."

Gutierrez, along with three other suspects, were charged in August in connection to Wactor's death. Two of the suspects were charged with murder and could face life in prison if convicted.

At a news conference where the charges were announced, Gascón said he was "committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."

"The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us," Gascón said. "Mr. Wactor's work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss."

All four suspects have "very lengthy criminal records" and were allegedly affiliated with a gang, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said at the press conference.

