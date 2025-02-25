Suspect in Graceland fraud pleads guilty in connection with scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in connection with what prosecutors called a "brazen" attempt to fraudulently put Elvis Presley's Graceland estate up for auction.

Lisa Findley pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated identity theft that was previously filed against her.

When asked if she understood what she was pleading guilty to, Findley said, "yes." She did not make a statement explaining her conduct.

Prosecutors are recommending Findley receive a 57-month federal prison sentence. She is due back in court for sentencing on June 19.

Findley, 53, initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in the wake of her arrest last year. The trial had been scheduled to start in mid-April before Tuesday's change of plea hearing.

The mail fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Findley formed a "brazen scheme" to try to "extort a settlement from the Presley family."

As part of the scheme, prosecutors said Findley forged the signatures of Elvis Presley's late daughter Lisa Marie and Florida notary Kimberly Philbrick in order to claim that Lisa Marie did not pay back a $3.8 million loan from a purported company called Naussany Investments that listed Graceland as collateral.

Philbrick spoke exclusively to ABC News, telling "Good Morning America" in August 2024 and "IMPACT x Nightline" in October 2024 that she never notarized anything for Lisa Marie Presley and has no idea how her name got involved in the scheme.

Naussany Investments, an unregistered entity that prosecutors said Findley was behind, filed public notices in May 2024 stating that it would auction off Graceland at the front of the Shelby County Courthouse.

A Shelby County chancellor issued a temporary injunction at the eleventh hour that prevented such an auction from taking place, citing an affidavit from Philbrick that stated her signature was forged and she never met Lisa Marie.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.