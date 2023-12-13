Suns' Big 3 to finally debut as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker expected to play vs. Nets

The Phoenix Suns built their own Big 3 during the offseason, and now, after 23 regular season games, they are expected to (finally) play together in the same game.

Kevin Durant, who has been dealing with a sprained ankle for the last week, has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The other two members of the Suns' Big 3, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, do not appear on the injury report.

This trio has been beset by untimely injuries from the start. Beal, who was acquired from the Washington Wizards in June, has spent the most time out of commission, missing all but three games this season with back issues. Booker has missed nine games, mostly in the first month of the season due to a right calf strain. So when Beal made his brief three-game appearance on Nov. 8, 10, and 12, Booker was out.

Durant has been the healthiest of the three. He played while both Beal and Booker were injured, but sustained a sprained ankle during the first week of December. Booker had already returned, and Beal made his first appearance since Nov. 12 on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. Durant's ankle was the only thing stopping the Big 3 from making their debut during that eventful game.

But now it's all coming together. It may take a few games for the Suns' stars to get into a good rhythm on the floor, but the the journey can't start until they take their first steps together. You can watch those first steps on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) on NBA League Pass, or on local Phoenix and New York area sports stations.