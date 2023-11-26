Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Chargers score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Forget the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens might suddenly be the best team in the AFC. The Ravens already hold the top seed in the AFC, and are looking to keep hold of that position when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are fighting to stay relevant. At 4-6, the team needs to reel off multiple wins to be considered a serious playoff contender. That's not impossible with Justin Herbert under center, but it's going to be tough.

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Sunday Night Football in Week 12.