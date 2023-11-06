Sunday Night Football: Bengals vs. Bills score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

After a slow start, the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be all the way back. The team has won its past three games, and quarterback Joe Burrow finally seems to be over his calf injury.

Burrow looked ... like Joe Burrow ... during the team's impressive Week 8 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. That's a massive development for a team that started the season 1-3.

At 4-3, the Bengals still have plenty of work to do to establish themselves in the elite tier in the AFC. They'll have a chance to re-assert themselves during their Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

After a disappointing Week 1 loss, the Bills have bounced all the way back. Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level, and the defense remains excellent. If the Bengals can pull out the victory, it would be a major sign the team is once again among the Super Bowl favorites in the AFC.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights and scores as the Bengals take on the Bills on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 9.