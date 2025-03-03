Storms, possible twisters to threaten the South just as New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Powerful storms with a threat of tornadoes are expected to punch through Louisiana and other parts of the South on Tuesday just as huge parades and costumed revelers are set to celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans and other southern cities.

The alarming forecast will be one of the first big tests for the National Weather Service after hundreds of its forecasters were fired last week under President Donald Trump's moves to slash the federal government. Former employees say the firing of meteorologists who make crucial local forecasts across the U.S. could put lives at risk.

Twisters, damaging winds and large hail are all possible Tuesday as a strong storm system moves across the nation's midsection into Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the federal Storm Prediction Center warns.

The bullseye is a zone designated at an enhanced risk of severe weather — an area stretching from east Texas to Alabama that’s home to more than 7 million people. That area includes Baton Rouge and Shreveport in Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

The New Orleans area is also bracing for strong storms, though Fat Tuesday's traditionally raucous annual rite of parades of floats and costumed merrymakers remain scheduled to hit the streets, with some changes still being worked out by authorities and leaders of “krewes,” social clubs that organize parades.

“We’re going to start off with an earlier start time,” said Elroy James, president of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. “All krewes have been willing to lean in and make whatever adjustments necessary.”

Yet just outside New Orleans in neighboring Jefferson Parish, officials canceled planned Mardi Gras Day parades due to anticipated high winds and thunderstorms Tuesday.

Mardi Gras floats “could become unstable” and heavy winds could “blow down trees and power lines," The National Weather Service warned. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) are expected Tuesday afternoon, the agency said.

“This is disappointing, but our top priority is ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community, and we must always prioritize safety above all else,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said in a statement.

Large crowds were also expected to gather Tuesday for Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile, Alabama. Police there said they were continuing to monitor the forecast and would let the public know if plans for the celebration change.

Other cities hosting large Mardi Gras events included Biloxi, Mississippi, where an annual Mardi Gras parade was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

In downtown Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle, organizers are planning a Big Easy-style Mardi Gras festival that includes food trucks, dancing, live entertainment and a low country seafood boil.

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press Writer Freida Frisaro contributed from Miami.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.