Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter's 'very hurtful' comments caught on hot mic

Footage of a Buffalo Bills reporter talking about Stefon Diggs ahead of a news conference began to circulate online Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, the wide receiver addressed the "very hurtful" comments in a series of social media posts.

Here's what team reporter Maddy Glab said in the video, which has more than 13 million views.

"There's no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude's gonna do what he wants to do. He'll look in my face and say f**** you…that's how he treats everybody."

In the first of five posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Diggs described the audio as "insulting to my character and to how I was raised."

"I've always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order," he added.

The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) September 14, 2023

In another post, Diggs refuted ever treating anyone the way Glab described. "Media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person," he wrote.

"Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don't want to deal with the media. It's hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them," he added in follow-up post.

The 29-year-old's response came after his older brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, shared the video on X Thursday morning. His message seemed to recommend an exit from Buffalo — or its media, at least.

Tuh! They turn on you so quick. Gotta get bro somewhere safe https://t.co/Ctyoj9klTF — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) September 14, 2023

Glab issued a public apology Wednesday, in which she said the comments were intended as a joke.

"I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will," Glab wrote. "I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect. He takes time out of his day to talk to us, which he doesn't have to do."

She went on to say that she made the remarks in response to another media member telling her to go get Diggs as they waited.

"I said I don't have control over him," she wrote in the statement. "Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that's why I said he probably wouldn't say yes to me grabbing him for an interview. I should not have said what I said... Stef is not in the wrong, I am."

"I respect it," he wrote. "But please remember I'm a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can't approach me. I apologize."

After getting everything off his chest, Diggs wrote it's "time to lock in." The Bills fell in a 22–16 overtime loss to the New York Jets Monday night, a game that saw veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers sustain a season-ending Achilles injury in the first quarter.

Next, Buffalo will look for a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.