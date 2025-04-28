Steelers cornerback Ryan Watts is medically retired at age 23 due to a neck injury in his rookie year

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they are releasing second-year cornerback Ryan Watts due to health concerns. Watts, who suffered a neck injury during the 2024 preseason, will be medically retired at the age of 23.

In a statement, Steelers general manager Omar Khan said that the team will support Watts as he moves on from football.

"Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster. After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan's representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan's best interest to discontinue playing football at this time," Khan wrote in the statement. "We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life."

Statement from GM Omar Khan on Ryan Watts: pic.twitter.com/9fYfVFB5ez — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2025

Watts injured his neck last summer during Pittsburgh's final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The injury ended his rookie season.

The Steelers selected Watts, who attended Ohio State and Texas, in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

This story will be updated.