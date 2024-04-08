The Stakes: How Biden and Trump have changed abortion — and what they want to do next

It’s been clear ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 that abortion would be one of the key issues of the 2024 presidential campaign.

The GOP generally supports the court’s decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion — a decision that dismantled 50 years of nationwide legal protection for the procedure and paved the way for individual states to curtail or ban it.

Democrats, in contrast, oppose the court’s decision and have called for making Roe v. Wade “the law of the land” again.

But where do President Biden and former President Donald Trump stand?

Abortion made headlines again on April 8 when Trump announced that he would leave it up to individual states to outlaw the procedure. In response, the Biden campaign accused Trump of "endorsing every single abortion ban in the states, including abortion bans with no exceptions."

November's election will be the first since 1892 to feature two presidents — one former, one current — competing as the major-party nominees. As a result, this year's candidates already have extensive White House records to compare and contrast.

Here’s what Biden and Trump have done so far on abortion — and what they plan to do next.

➡️ Where they’re coming from

🇺🇸 What they’ve done as president

🗓 What they want to do next

💡 Test your knowledge

Photo sliders: Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Saul Loeb/Getty Images, Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images, Getty Images (5)