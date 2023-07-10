Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reportedly shut down for rest of Summer League after 2 games

Victor Wembanyama came, he saw, he eventually conquered — now he's reportedly being granted some rest after two Summer League games.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has been shut down or the remainder of summer league after playing two games over the weekend, according to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News.

Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs.



All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 10, 2023

