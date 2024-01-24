South braces for heavy rain, dangerous flooding

NEW YORK — Thirty-five million Americans are under flood watches as states from Texas to the Northeast face heavy rain and potential flooding.

In the Northeast, flood watches were prompted Wednesday by the combination of rain and warming temperatures melting the snow on the ground. Icy conditions in New England could make roads extremely dangerous during the evening commute.

The heaviest rain on Wednesday is moving through the Gulf Coast and Deep South, including eastern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Two to 5 inches of rain has already inundated Jackson, Mississippi, with more on the way.

By Wednesday night, the heavy rain will stretch from Houston to New Orleans to Birmingham, Alabama.

Rain totals could reach 8 inches by Wednesday night.

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible Wednesday night in Louisiana and Mississippi.

On Thursday, the flood threat will continue for Louisiana and Mississippi and will also move into Alabama and Georgia.

