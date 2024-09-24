Son of Ryan Routh, accused in Trump assassination attempt, arrested for child pornography

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The son of Ryan Routh, the man arrested in connection with the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Investigators say they discovered "hundreds" of files with child pornography during a search of Oran Routh's residence in Guilford County, North Carolina, on Saturday conducted "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation."

The two charges he faces include receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The "unrelated investigation" referred to Routh's father -- who remains in custody after a judge ordered him detained pending trial Monday -- a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Carolina confirmed to ABC News.

Investigators said the pornography was found on a Samsung Galaxy Note device located inside Oran Routh's primary bedroom in the residence, as well as another Galaxy Note device in Routh's possession.

"A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files," prosecutors wrote in the criminal complaint. "These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina."

The complaint included graphic descriptions of the videos and a chat from July in which Oran Routh allegedly responded to someone advertising the content for sale.

Oran Routh will make an initial appearance in North Carolina federal court later Tuesday.

He does not yet have an attorney listed for him.

His father, Ryan Routh, 58, has been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number for the incident that took place at Trump International Golf Club on Sept. 15. Prosecutors said Monday they intend to ask a grand jury to consider a charge that Ryan Routh attempted to assassinate Trump.

