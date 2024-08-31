National

Small plane crashes in residential neighborhood east of Portland, Oregon; home engulfed in flames

By Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A small plane crashed Saturday morning east of Portland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA identified the aircraft as a twin-engine Cessna 421C, which it says went down around 10:30 a.m. near Troutdale Airport, about a 30-minute drive east of Portland. It wasn't immediately known how many people were on board, the FAA said in a statement.

A photo of the crash site published by KPTV-TV in Portland shows a home engulfed in flames, while a thick plume of black smoke can be seen in another photo.

The plane split into multiple parts and crashed in a residential area in the city of Fairview, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Fire crews were at the site of the crash, according to a statement from the Port of Portland, which oversees general aviation and marine activities in the city.

Troutdale Airport is described on the Port of Portland's website as a “flight training and recreational airport."

