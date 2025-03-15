Slick Watts, former Seattle SuperSonics legend, dies at age 73

Former Seattle SuperSonics legend Donald Earl "Slick" Watts has died at age 73. Watts, who earned his nickname for his shaved head, was a Sonics fan favorite who was known for his off-kilter headbands and his role as a proponent of Seattle basketball.

Watts' son, Donald, who runs the Watts Basketball training academy founded by his father, honored his dad on social media on Saturday. Watts suffered a stroke in 2021, and had dealt with health issues in the years since.

"You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor to call you pops," Donald Watts wrote.

You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor call you pops. #rip #slickwatts

Undrafted out of Xavier University of Louisiana, a small school in New Orleans, Watts played for the Sonics from 1973 to 1978, just missing out on the team's 1979 NBA Championship. The point guard led the league in assists and steals per game in 1975-1976.

Watts only spent seven years in the league, and five years with the Sonics, but gained significant popularity in the Seattle area. He was a known figure in the community, putting down long-term roots in Seattle after his retirement.

Watts became a teacher after retiring from the league, coaching basketball and teaching physical education at elementary and high schools in the Seattle School District. Watts spent multiple decades as a teacher before retiring from that career in 2017.

While teaching, Watts was known for attending basketball games in the area, including the WNBA's Seattle Storm and University of Washington basketball. He served as a de facto ambassador for Seattle basketball, even after the Sonics were moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, repping the Sonics at events, rallies and more.