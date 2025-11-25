'Slender Man' stabbing assailant Morgan Geyser to face extradition hearing in escape case

(POSEN, Ill.) -- "Slender Man" stabbing assailant Morgan Geyser is scheduled to appear in an Illinois courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing in which prosecutors are expected to request that she be extradited to Wisconsin, where she allegedly fled a group home over the weekend.

The 23-year-old Geyser's court appearance comes a day after the Wisconsin district attorney, whose office prosecuted her in the high-profile 2014 stabbing case, called on the state Department of Health Services to send her back to a mental institution.

A Wisconsin judge signed an order in September allowing Geyer a conditional release from a psychiatric facility, where she had been held for a decade, to a group home in Madison. At the time, prosecutors objected to her conditional release, alleging she had "violent" communication with a man outside the facility and had read a book in the facility with "themes of sexual sadism and murder."

As part of the conditions of her release, Geyser was ordered to wear an ankle monitoring device.

On Saturday night, Geyser allegedly cut off her monitoring device and bolted from her group home with a 43-year-old person she told authorities she met a couple of months ago at a church event, according to a criminal complaint.

Following a massive search, Geyser and her companion were captured on Sunday night at a Posen, Illinois, truck stop, more than 165 miles from Geyser's group home.

Geyser's companion, identified by the Posen Police Department as Chad Mecca of Madison, was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing identification, police said. Mecca was released on a citation and notified to appear in court on Jan. 15.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese, whose office prosecuted Geyser in the 2014 stabbing case, expressed her hope that the state Department of Health Services, which has custody of Geyser, will file a petition to revoke the conditional release she had been granted.

"When we learned of Morgan's escape over the weekend, it unfortunately validated the concerns we have raised from the very beginning," Boese said. "We have been consistently and adamantly opposed to her release because her conduct has repeatedly demonstrated she poses a risk to the community."

Boese added, "Her alleged actions this weekend only reinforce our position that a conditional release is unsafe and unacceptable."

But attorney Anthony Cotton, who represented Geyser in the stabbing case, told ABC News correspondent Juju Chang on Monday that Geyser does not present a danger to her victim, the public, or to herself.

"The question becomes, going forward, is she still a risk to society? And I stand by every word of what I've said earlier. She is not a violent risk to others. I don't believe that she is. And that's why we found out that during her time out, she engaged in no violence whatsoever and had no weapons on her," Cotton said.

Cotton said he hopes Geyser will be allowed to go back to a community group home.

"It will certainly present complications because we're gonna have to go back to court eventually to try to get Morgan back into a community group home," Cotton said. "So definitely this is not a good development and something that's gonna have a negative impact on the work we do. It's a setback."

Geyser and another girl, Anissa Weier, were charged as adults and pleaded guilty to stabbing a classmate, Payton Leutner, 19 times in 2014, when they and the victim were 12 years old. Geyser and Weier, who were both prosecuted as adults, claimed they committed the attack on Leutner to appease "Slender Man," a faceless, fictional internet-based character that garnered a cult-like following.

Geyser pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted intentional homicide and was sent to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in 2018. Geyser was later found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and was sentenced to up to 40 years in a psychiatric institution.

Weier was also found not guilty by mental disease or defect after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. She was sentenced to up to 25 years in a psychiatric institution. In 2021, at the age of 19, Weier was granted supervised release.

