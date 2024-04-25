Sixers starter Kelly Oubre reportedly crashed Lamborghini after Game 2 loss

Kelly Oubre reportedly had a rougher night than his Philadelphia 76ers teammates after their controversial Game 2 loss.

The 28-year-old ran a red light and crashed his Lamborghini hours after Game 2 on Monday, according to TMZ and Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Oubre was apparently unscathed, as the Sixers haven't reported any injury for him ahead of Game 3 on Thursday.

The wreck reportedly occurred around 1:45 AM on Tuesday, with police saying Oubre "disregarded a red traffic signal" and hit a 2023 Hyundai Elantra. Both cars reportedly had to be towed away from the scene, but police said no one reported any injuries.

The Sixers confirmed to TMZ they were aware of the accident.

Oubre was quite fond of this car, having taken photos with it for a German-language outlet.

Hours before the incident, the Sixers suffered the wildest, and most controversial, loss of the NBA Playoffs so far. Philadelphia led 101-96 with about 30 seconds remaining, but New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson cut the lead to two with a lucky bounce on a 3-pointer.

The Sixers attempted to inbound the ball to Tyrese Maxey, but some rough contact with Brunson and Josh Hart led to a turnover, which resulted in a Donte DiVincenzo 3-pointer to take the lead. The NBA later admitted both Brunson and Hart fouled Maxey to force the turnover in its Last 2 Minutes Report.

Oubre finished the game with four points on 2-of-7 shooting with three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes.

The loss pushed the Sixers into a 2-0 hole as the series moved to Philadelphia, and they'll need a win on Thursday to avoid a nearly insurmountable deficit.