Shots fired after vehicle 'driving erratically' attempts to back into Coast Guard base

(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- Shots were fired by law enforcement officers late Thursday after a driver failed to comply with verbal commands and attempted to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda in California, officials said.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda, posing a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, according to a spokesperson from the United States Coast Guard.

“Coast Guard personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse,” officials said. “When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire.”

No Coast Guard personnel were injured in the incident. Additional details on the driver were not immediately available.

The FBI is leading the investigation and are coordinating with law enforcement partners in the area.

Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

