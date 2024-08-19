Shooting at a gathering in Baltimore leaves 1 dead and 7 others wounded, police say

BALTIMORE — (AP) — A shooting at a gathering in Baltimore has left one person dead and seven others wounded, police said.

It appears that “multiple people opened fire" just after 8 p.m. Sunday in east Baltimore, Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters. The shooting broke out on a block near a park but was not confined to a small area, police said.

“Officers located multiple victims as well as multiple firearms on the scene,” Worley said.

A 36-year-old man died in the shooting, Worley said. Conditions of the wounded were critical to stable, Worley said, and they ranged in age from 22 to 45 years old, according to preliminary information.

The identity of the man who died wasn't immediately released. Law enforcement was seen searching for evidence in the rain behind basketball court bleachers on Sunday, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The shooting was under investigation Monday, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city's police department will “diligently work to find and hold those who are responsible accountable for this horrific act of violence.”

“To those who know who was involved — even if they are your loved one — I implore you to do the right thing and urge them to take accountability," Scott wrote in a statement posted on social media.

The mayor cited the shooting as another example of how the proliferation of guns endangers communities.

“These tragic acts of violence — which are still too common in our city — are only possible because of the continued ease of access to guns on our streets," he wrote.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.