Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. lead Silver Slugger winners, while Rangers and Braves take inaugural team awards

MLB recognized the top offensive players at each position on Wednesday with the annual Silver Slugger awards, a group unsurprisingly led by MVP favorites Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Luis Arráez were the only players to see repeat wins. In the case of Soto, the San Diego Padres star tied Mike Trout for the most Silver Sluggers before turning 25 with his fourth win, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

The most competitive race would have been first base in the National League, where Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves were both major MVP candidates. Freeman had the superior numbers when it came to pure hitting, including an MLB-leading 59 doubles, while Olson led MLB in home runs and RBI.

In the end, the Silver Slugger voters (made up of MLB managers and coaches) voted for the long ball with Olson.

This year's edition of the Silver Sluggers saw the introduction of a team category, recognizing the best offensive teams in each league. The inaugural winners were the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers, who were, not coincidentally, the top-scoring teams of their respective leagues.

Here's the full list of winners:

American League Silver Slugger winners

1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

OF: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

OF: Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

OF: Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

C: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Utility: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Team: Texas Rangers

National League Silver Slugger winners

1B: Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

2B: Luis Arráez, Miami Marlins

SS: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

3B: Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

C: William Conteras, Milwaukee Brewers

DH: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Utility: Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs

Team: Atlanta Braves

You can read the full list of the Silver Sluggers' defensive counterpart, the Gold Gloves, here. No player won both awards at the same position.

MLB will hand out its major awards next week, with the Rookie of the Year on Monday, Manager of the Year on Tuesday, Cy Young on Wednesday and MVP on Thursday. All awards will be announced at 6 p.m. ET.