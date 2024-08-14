Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after being struck by fleeing driver

LOS ANGELES — A sheriff’s deputy in California has been hospitalized after she was run over by a driver who was attempting to flee the scene after being pulled over during a traffic stop, officials said.

The sheriff’s deputy from Ventura County, California, tried to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Ventura Avenue and Kellogg Street, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office that was obtained by ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

It's unclear what prompted the traffic stop or what happened in the moments before the deputy was injured, according to KABC, but authorities did confirm that the driver fled the scene after the crash.

A description of the suspect and their vehicle has not yet been made available, but investigators have said that they are looking for possible surveillance video to help them find the driver.

The deputy involved in the incident has not yet been identified and her current condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

