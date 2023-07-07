Shark-monitoring drones to hit New York beaches amid uptick of sightings

NEW YORK — Dozens of new shark-monitoring drones will be sent to New York beach towns amid an uptick in incidents, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The state will provide funding to teach the local personnel in New York City and on Long Island how to operate the drones, the governor said.

Hochul's announcement comes after five apparent shark bites were reported on Long Island over the July 4 holiday weekend.

"This makes it clear that what we're looking at is likely a new normal," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told reporters.

New York state agencies have increased surveillance in response to this week's attacks, Hochul said Friday.

The governor said the new drones will build on the enhanced shark safety measures at Long Island State Park beaches that were announced in May, including more trained staff; new jet skis; and more buffer zones between swimming areas and fishing areas.

Last year, out of the 41 confirmed, unprovoked shark bites in the U.S., eight were in New York, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

