Severe weather possible for Kentucky, Tennessee areas already pummeled by tornadoes

NEW YORK — Around 30 million Americans may see storms producing tornadoes, strong winds, large hail and flash flooding on Tuesday, including those already dealing with damage from previous tornadoes over the weekend.

Overnight, five tornadoes were reported -- three in Nebraska, one in Oklahoma and one in Illinois -- and destructive winds greater than 70 mph were reported in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, where hail the size of a grapefruit was spotted falling from the sky.

More than 80,000 people are without power across five states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri.

Several of these areas will be impacted again on Tuesday, as storms begin to move east from Texas to Kentucky.

About 30 million people are in the storm zone, with an enhanced risk from Greenville, Mississippi, to Louisville, Kentucky. Memphis, Nashville and London, Kentucky -- which was hit by a powerful twister over the weekend -- are also under the threat of these severe storms.

These areas could see winds reaching 75 mph, possible strong tornadoes and large hail. Flood watches are also in place for most of Kentucky and western West Virginia.

Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, but these are difficult to predict before they begin as they will form quickly overhead.

Showers and thunderstorms will reach the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday morning, especially targeting North Carolina and Virginia. The threat for severe weather is low, but damaging winds and even tornadoes are still possible.

Rain is expected to hit Washington, D.C., and New York on Wednesday and Boston on Thursday and Friday.

