Security guard attacked by bear inside Colorado resort: Wildlife officials

NEW YORK — A security guard was attacked by a bear that had wandered into the kitchen of a Colorado resort, wildlife officials said.

The attack occurred at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Aspen, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The on-duty security guard was investigating reports of a bear inside the hotel late Monday night when he was attacked by the bear in the kitchen, the agency said.

"While in the kitchen, the security guard surprised the bear as he was going around a corner into another area of the kitchen," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a press release on Tuesday. "The bear attacked the guard, swiping at him and knocking him down to the ground."

The security guard was able to escape and call 911. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for scratches to his back and released Tuesday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to the scene late Monday after being notified by the Aspen Police Department of the bear attack. They determined that the bear had entered the hotel through a series of doors near the courtyard, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The officers were able to locate and identify the bear based on a description early Tuesday morning near the hotel but were unable to safely tranquilize and capture it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. A spokesperson for the agency did not have any update on the continued search efforts as of Wednesday morning.

"This incident serves as an unfortunate reminder that bears are still active as they prepare for hibernation," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. "While it is common for people to see bears and other wildlife inside Aspen town limits, it is everyone's responsibility to give wildlife space and remember the importance of being 'bear aware' at all times."

The St. Regis Aspen Resort, a luxury property located at the base of Aspen Mountain, has been closed since Sunday for renovations, according to its website. ABC News did not immediately receive a response from Marriott, the parent company of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, to an email seeking comment.

