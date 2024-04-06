Security guard killed, officer and 6 others injured in Florida shooting

DORAL, Fla. — A security guard was shot dead and a responding officer and six others suffered gunshot wounds, after an altercation early Saturday at a Miami-area "commercial establishment" broke out and a person pulled out a firearm, according to Doral Police. The suspect is dead as well.

During the fight, the suspect produced a firearm and shot and killed a security guard, who was working at the time.

Police said they responded to the scene and a gun fight broke out. Two officers discharged their firearms during the incident, one officer was shot and the suspect was killed.

Six other bystanders were struck by gunfire and transported to area hospitals in various conditions, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

