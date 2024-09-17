Secret Service agents 'exemplary' during Trump assassination attempt, friend says

NEW YORK — Steve Witkoff -- a friend of, and donor to, former President Donald Trump -- told ABC News' Good Morning America on Tuesday that Secret Service agents protecting the Republican presidential nominee during Sunday's apparent assassination attempt did "exactly what they're supposed to do."

Witkoff was with the former president at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, when Secret Service agents fired several shots at would-be gunman Ryan Wesley Routh, who was allegedly concealed in a tree line 300 to 500 yards from the Republican presidential nominee.

"We were having a great day," Witkoff said of the incident, during which Secret Service agents rushed Trump to a safe location.

He added that, after hearing the first shot, "I saw the Secret Service do exactly what they're supposed to do, which was get right on top of the president." There were “a whole bunch” of agents on top of Trump, Witkoff said.

"They did that job in an exemplary way," he said. "I was almost mesmerized by everything that was happening."

"In quick succession, there were four shots and then the Secret Service was whisking him out of there, getting him back to the club house, as he's the first priority -- he's the protectee,” Witkoff said. “They were engaging in that corner on the sixth hole where evidently … this would-be assassin had put himself, had created a sort of lair there.”

Trump, he said, was "looking over" and "gesturing" to the area at which the Secret Service agents fired. As he was rushed away, the former president appeared “very concerned" about the friends and staffers with him on the course, Witkoff said.

“That’s all he was concerned about," Witkoff said.

Routh, 58, lay in wait for Trump for nearly 12 hours, authorities said. Secret Service Acting Director Ron Rowe Jr. said the suspect did not fire any shots or have a line of sight on the former president at any time.

Secret Service agents spotted Routh’s gun barrel poking out from the tree line near the sixth green, authorities said. After they fired at the suspect, Routh fled leaving behind a digital camera, two bags including a backpack, and a loaded SKS-style 7.62x39 caliber rifle with a scope.

Routh was detained attempting to leave the area in a vehicle, a witness having reported his license plate number to police. He appeared in court on Monday and currently faces two felony gun charges.

Trump said during an online conversation on the platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- that he "was with an agent and the agent did a fantastic job." The former president posted to the Truth Social platform soon after the incident on Sunday: "I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.