Search underway for man dropped off by ride share in Rocky Mountain National Park

(ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo.) -- Rocky Mountain Park Rangers are searching for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who went missing in the Colorado park after he was dropped off there by a ride share service last week, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

Blake Kieckhafer was reported missing to park rangers on Monday, according to NPS.

He was last seen in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park last Thursday at around 5:20 p.m. when he was dropped off, the park service said.

Upper Beaver Meadows Road is about a mile west of Beaver Meadows Entrance, on the east side of the park near U.S. Highway 36, according to NPS.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt, dark pants and a dark baseball cap with no logo, officials said. He was also carrying a small maroon daypack, they noted.

Kieckhafer is 5 foot 11 inches, weighs about 180 pounds, has buzzed, short blonde hair, a mustache and blue-green eyes, NPS said.

"If you have information that could help investigators or if you have seen Blake Kieckhafer, please contact us. You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know," NPS said in a statement Wednesday.

The service noted that anyone with information can call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009, fill in their online form or email them.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.