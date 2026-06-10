Search underway for girl swept away in ocean: Officials

(LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.) -- A search is underway for a girl who was swept away in the ocean in Southern California, officials said.

The incident unfolded at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach, city officials said. The girl was with her mother and a sibling near the shoreline when they were swept into the ocean by powerful water conditions, officials said.

Bystanders ran into the water and were able to rescue the mother and one of her children, but the other child remains missing, officials said.

The Coast Guard, the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol are involved in the search, officials said.

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