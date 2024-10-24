Search suspended for woman who fell overboard on Taylor Swift-themed cruise

NASSAU, Bahamas — Search efforts have been suspended for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The Coast Guard previously said they were assisting with the search, which was being led by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

"We were informed by @TheRBDF this afternoon that they are suspending the active search efforts pending further developments & were no longer requesting further @USCG assistance," the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on X.

The missing passenger fell off the Royal Caribbean ship Allure of the Seas about 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas, the Coast Guard said.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

The four-night Swift-themed voyage, known as "In My Cruise Era," set sail from Miami for the Bahamas on Monday. It was not officially affiliated with Swift.

About 400 people registered for the cruise, which was scheduled to include karaoke, a dance party and friendship bracelet trading.

In a statement from the cruise company, Royal Caribbean said it initiated search efforts as soon as the woman fell overboard.

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said.

