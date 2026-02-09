Search for Nancy Guthrie continues into 9th day after family says, 'we will pay'

(NEW YORK) -- Faced with a demand for a bitcoin ransom and a Monday deadline by someone claiming to be her mother's kidnapper, "Today" host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings over the weekend solemnly pledged to pay for the return of their mother, Nancy.

"We received your message and we understand," Savannah Guthrie said in a message posted to Instagram. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Jan. 31, and authorities have said they believe she was abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona.

"We are aware of the video posted by the Guthrie family. But don't have any additional information to share," a spokesperson for Pima Sheriff said in a statement to ABC News on Saturday following the release of the latest video from the family.

The message Savannah Guthrie references in her new Instagram post is the same message the FBI and Pima Sheriff said they were studying Friday, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Investigators have not confirmed the authenticity of the latest message, which was received by a Tucson television station, nor any of the other ransom notes mentioning Nancy Guthrie, according to the source.

Investigators have returned repeatedly to the home of Annie Guthrie, Nancy's other daughter, were Nancy enjoyed dinner and a Saturday game night before returning to her home a few minutes away.

Investigators have also returned to Nancy's home, where they've examined rooftop cameras, towed away a car and made inquiries of neighbors.

The sheriff's department said, "This remains an active and ongoing investigation," but added that, after more than a week, "Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case."

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

