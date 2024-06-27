Search for Chicago woman who went missing in the Bahamas expands: Police

CHICAGO — The search has expanded for a Chicago woman who went missing while on a yoga retreat in the Bahamas last week, police said.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on June 19 in Paradise Island at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat, which reported her missing the following day when she didn't show up for morning classes, the organization and police said.

The search for Casey -- which has involved drones, canines and divers -- has extended beyond the immediate area of the retreat to other parts of the island, Royal Bahamas Police Force Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are also checking surveillance cameras, she said.

"Let me say that our priority is to find Taylor ... in good health," Skippings said during the briefing.

Skippings said it is too early in the investigation to say if any foul play is suspected.

Casey's cellphone was found "in waters," Skippings confirmed, though she did not specify where it was found due to the ongoing investigation.

Casey was attending a yoga certification retreat when she went missing, the yoga retreat said. Skippings was unable to say when Casey arrived in the Bahamas for the retreat, though said it was taking place over four to five weeks.

Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat told ABC News it is cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

"The Ashram is asking anyone with information on Ms. Casey to contact the local police," the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Casey's family has traveled to the Bahamas amid the investigation and met with police on Wednesday, Skippings said.

Her mother, Colette Seymore, said it is unlike Casey to disappear like this and she is concerned for her safety.

"Taylor always calls me, keeps in touch. Taylor sent me beautiful pictures from the Bahamas, Taylor in the ocean," Seymore told ABC News. "We want Taylor home. We need Taylor in our lives. We miss Taylor."

A State Department spokesperson told ABC News that they are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in the Bahamas.

"When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can," the spokesperson said. "The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families."

The spokesperson said the State Department had no further comment due to privacy concerns.

