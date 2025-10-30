Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks expedited appeal

(NEW YORK) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs is asking a federal appeals court to expedite his appeal of his conviction on two prostitution-related charges, arguing he could finish his prison sentence before his appeal is heard on a normal timetable.

Combs is appealing his conviction and his more than four-year sentence.

"An expedited briefing and argument schedule is critical to ensure that Mr. Combs's appeal of his sentence does not become moot while the appeal is pending," defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro said in a new filing.

She said Combs has already served approximately 14 months of his 50-month sentence, and it is unclear how much additional time he will ultimately serve due to his potential eligibility for reductions.

Earlier this week, the Bureau of Prisons posted what the agency believes to be Combs' release date from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which is set for May 8, 2028 -- although it can change.

Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution after an eight-week trial in July. The jury acquitted Combs of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges he faced.

In his appeal, Combs plans to argue to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that prosecutors misapplied the law.

"Sean's appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults," Shapiro said.

He has said his counts of conviction should not apply because he had no financial motive for transporting male escorts. Instead he said he wanted to watch them have sex with his girlfriends.

