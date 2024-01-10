National

Seahawks reportedly fire longtime head coach Pete Carroll in shocking move

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

No one saw this one coming.

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly fired longtime head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday after over a decade with the team.

The 2023 Seahawks ended their season 9-8, barely missing the playoffs. They struggled behind their inconsistent starting quarterback Geno Smith.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!