Seahawks lose lead RB Kenneth Walker III to non-contact oblique injury vs. Rams

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Seattle Seahawks lost a key player early in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lead running back Kenneth Walker III left the game with an oblique injury in the first quarter. He appeared to sustain the injury on a six-yard run midway through the quarter. Walker ran untouched through the first level of the Rams defense then clutched his left side before falling to the turf.

He left the game, and the Seahawks listed him as doubtful to return with an oblique injury.

The injury is a blow for a Seahawks team that entered Sunday tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West at 6-3. Walker led the Seahawks through nine games with 770 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns, following up a strong rookie campaign that produced 1,215 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns.

The severity of Walker's injury wasn't initially clear. Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet took the bulk of Seattle's carries after Walker's injury and projects as the lead back as long as Walker is sidelined.

