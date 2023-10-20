Seahawks' Jamal Adams reportedly fined $50K by NFL for latest interaction with concussion doctor

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 after he "directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact" with an independent concussion doctor while teammate Jake Bobo was being examined during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, a letter was sent to Adams this week explaining that he should not have interfered with the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) as he heading to the medical tent to check out Bobo.

Bobo was evaluated and did return to the game.

This is the second incident involving Adams and a doctor this season.

During Seattle's Oct. 2 "Monday Night Football" game against the New York Giants, Adams was seen yelling at the league-appointed independent concussion doctor after leaving the field following Seattle's first possession. The safety had taken a Daniel Jones knee to the helmet and was pulled before being ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

After being told he could not return, Adams was seen yelling at the doctor after leaving the medical tent. He had to be held back by team personnel and remained visibly upset as he headed back to the Seattle locker room.

The NFL reportedly was considering fining Adams for his actions but decided against that following Adams' apology on on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting he "wasn't [himself]" on the sideline.

A source told CBS Sports that the Oct. 2 incident was not a factor in the NFL deciding to hand Adams a fine for this interaction.