Scottie Scheffler locks in after arrest to get in contention at the PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Scottie Scheffler shook off the burden of an arrest, a booking and a mug shot on Friday morning to shoot 5-under 66 and put himself right in contention for the PGA Championship.

Just hours after being arrested for a traffic incident that escalated to the point where Scheffler was handcuffed and taken from the course, the world No. 1 carded six birdies to get to 9-under on the tournament, just two strokes behind clubhouse leader Collin Morikawa.

Scheffler attempted to enter Valhalla Golf Club early in the morning, but encountered a police officer who halted him. Stories diverge from there, but the upshot is that Scheffler was detained by police shortly after 6:00 a.m. and booked soon afterward. He returned to the course less than an hour before his scheduled 10:08 a.m. tee time.

Although he was charged with four counts including a felony, Scheffler was dialed in to his golf game from the start, carding a birdie on his very first hole. He would go on to cut stroke after stroke off the advantage of first-round Xander Schauffele, finally catching Schauffele's -9 mark at his 17th hole.

Scheffler will be one of the last to tee off on Saturday. A third major — and second consecutive — is now in sight.

This story is developing.