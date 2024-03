The New York Giants will not place a franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan. The decision paves the way for the 27-year-old running back to test free agency.

Had the Giants tagged Barkley for a second straight year it would have cost $12.1 million, but the second overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft has long been seeking a extension to stay with the franchise.

This story will be updated.